Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will be questioned Thursday about the botched no-knock drug raid on Harding Street that left a couple dead and several officers injured five years ago.

Acevedo has been subpoenaed to testify in a federal civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, who were killed during the raid.

On January 28, 2019, five HPD narcotics officers executed a no-knock warrant on the Harding Street home owned by Tuttle and Nicholas. Initially, the police reported receiving an informant's tip about black tar heroin being sold in the residence. According to official accounts, Tuttle allegedly fired at officers first, resulting in four officers being shot. Subsequently, officers fatally shot Tuttle and his wife. Investigators later determined no heroin was found in the home.

Former police officer Gerald Goines has been accused of lying and claiming a confidential informant had bought heroin at the couple’s home to obtain the search warrant. Prosecutors allege Goines later said there was no informant and he bought the drugs himself. He is facing murder charges but is still awaiting trial.

Acevedo was police chief at the time of the deadly raid.

Just last month, Houston City Council approved an additional $1.7 million to defend the city and Acevedo in the lawsuit, bring the city’s lawsuit costs to nearly $3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.