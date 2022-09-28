Good Samaritans rescue child from being lured into vehicle in Harker Heights

A child was uninjured after two Good Samaritans rescued the child from an attempted child abduction, police said.

Harker Heights police said around 4:01 p.m., police responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Blvd. and Beeline Ln.

A preliminary investigation shows a child was approached by an unknown man, and he lured the child into his vehicle.

Two Good Samaritans saw the incident and were able to safely removed the child from the man's vehicle, police said.

The child was returned to the parents and had no injuries.

The man was arrested and is facing charges.