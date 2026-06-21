Harker Heights Police investigate fatal shooting

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The Brief A man died at a hospital Sunday morning after being dropped off at a Harker Heights emergency room with severe gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident that likely took place in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. The man's identity is currently being withheld pending family notification, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.



Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a wounded man arrived at a local emergency room early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Harker Heights shooting

What they're saying:

Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department responded to Seton Medical Center at 3:28 a.m. following a report that a gunshot victim had been brought to the facility by a private vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was likely shot in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was transferred from Seton to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for more advanced medical treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the victim died. Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman pronounced the man dead at 8:57 a.m.

Police Chief Sonja V. Clay said the victim's identity is currently being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

The case remains under active investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or who has information regarding the shooting to contact detectives at 254-953-5400.