Harker Heights police investigating two separate weekend shootings

The Harker Heights Police Department in Bell County is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 28, around 2:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Amy Lane to respond to a shooting. Officers found three vehicles damaged by gunfire and shell casings.

Around 2:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the address.

A couple of hours later, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 4:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired at Club Krush. Officers found two gunshot victims who told them they were shot inside the club. They were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were also dispatched to Seton Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers learned the victim was shot inside Club Krush and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Harker Heights police say the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information on the shootings to contact detectives at 254-953-5440.