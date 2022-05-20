1 injured in Harker Heights shooting, suspects still at large

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Thursday, May 19 at approximately 10:55 p.m. in the area of access road Central Texas Expressway and South Ann Blvd.

Police say the responding officers observed a female victim who had multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White in Temple. The victim is now recovering and in stable condition.

The victim told police that unknown persons were in a dark-colored four-door sedan. The make of the vehicle is unknown.

HHPD is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.