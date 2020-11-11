Harper-Madison to participate in virtual event at Texas State

Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison is set to participate in a free virtual event at Texas State University.

The event, "Repping the (Grass) Roots: From Community Advocate to Elected Official," is set for 6-7 p.m. on November 19.

The virtual event is free and open to the public, although advance registration is required, says the university. The program is hosted by Discourse in Democracy in the Department of Political Science.

Harper-Madison is a native Austinite who serves District 1 which includes East Austin, the part of town where she was born and raised, according to her City Council biography. She has served in the seat since 2018. She is also the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and sits on the Housing and Planning Committee, Judicial Committee, and Regional Affordability Committee.

