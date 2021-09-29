Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. deputies looking for missing woman, 65, last seen in Spring area

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
Wanda Coleman (Photo courtesy of Harris Co. Sheriff's Office) article

SPRING, Texas - Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a Houston woman last seen in the Spring area Tuesday morning. 

Wanda Coleman, 65, was reportedly last seen in the 4000 block of Rolling Terrace Dr. near Cypresswood around 10:30 a.m. 

She has been described as 5'1 tall, with brown eyes and short black hair, and was last spotted wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427.