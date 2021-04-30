Harris Co. grand jury declines to indict deputy in Joshua Johnson death

A Harris County grand jury has declined to indict the sheriff's deputy who shot and killed 35-year-old Joshua Johnson on April 22, 2020.

Officials say the undercover Harris County sheriff's deputy was looking for a Dallas murder suspect near East Ritter Circle. Johnson was watching over his neighbor's house who had been sick. Johnson noticed an unusual car outside his neighbor's home and approached the car with a BB gun. The undercover sheriff's deputy shot Johnson multiple times and killed him. The deputy did not have his body on, due to being undercover.

RELATED: Harris County grand jury to consider evidence in deadly undercover deputy shooting

The shooting was captured on home surveillance video. It showed the deputy driving off after shooting Johnson multiple times.

"Every bit of evidence was presented to grand jurors for their consideration," Harris County DA Kim Ogg said. "We left no stone unturned; a grand jury is the civilian review board of the justice system and they have the power of subpoena to review everything."

Ogg stressed that the Civil Rights Division probe was thorough.