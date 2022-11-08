All Harris County voting location hours extended until 8 p.m. following court ruling

article

A court ruling issued on Tuesday night has ordered that all 781 Harris County polling locations remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

According to a release from the Harris County Elections Administrator, anyone in line after 7 p.m. will need to vote on a provisional ballot.

Voters will be allowed to cast their ballot as normal, but place their paper voter record in a sealed provision ballot envelope instead of inserting into the scanning machine.

Earlier today, a lawsuit was filed in court as 10 locations in Harris County did not open on time at 7 a.m.

Officials said the provisional ballots will be tabulated separately.

In a statement, the ACLU said, "We are grateful to the court order that will keep polling locations in Harris County open until 8 p.m. CT," said Ashley Harris, ACLU of Texas attorney. "Nobody should be denied their fundamental right to vote simply because their polling location did not open on time. We encourage everyone who hasn’t cast a ballot to go their nearest voting precinct and once you're in line, stay in line."

