Harry Styles wish comes true for Stage 4 cancer patient

At the Harry Styles concert Monday night, a wish came true for a 19-year-old woman battling stage four kidney cancer.

Kaylee Campbell found out she had stage four kidney cancer about two years ago.

"We got a call that there was a tumor the size of a soccer ball in her right kidney," Kaylee’s mother Kim Cooper said.

Since, Kaylee’s undergone chemo and radiation and is fighting with style, Harry Styles.

"The music that has gotten her through and given her the strength that she needs, because she's tough," Cooper said.

"It just helps me relax and calm down," Campbell said.

Kaylee said her one wish is to meet Harry Styles, so her mom bought pit tickets for three Harry Styles concerts at the Moody Center and came all the way from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Kaylee said he inspires her through his art, fashion, and music.

"I just love that he is 100% himself, and he's like walking happiness," Campbell said.

While Kaylee looks to him for strength, she has two little cousins looking up to her.

"I've always wanted to be like her," Kaylee’s cousin Madison Burkett said.

"She's just so brave going through Chemo and everything, I'm like I want to be that brave," Kaylee’s cousin Lauren Burkett said.

"I bought these tickets for the Harry concert because I try to give her things to look forward to because every day she's faced with the challenge of fatigue and nausea, the things that go along with a cancer patient," Cooper said.

On Monday night, Team Kaylee went down to the pit decked out in shirts, had signs, and threw a t-shirt with a note on stage.

"He went, and he caught it and held it throughout the entire song, and he held it up to his face, and it was like he was dedicating the entire song to me and at the end, he looked over at me and held up the shirt and said ‘thank you, Kaylee’ and I just flipped out," Campbell said.

"It wasn't just like oh he caught the shirt, it was, I felt like there was a connection and that his heart was in it," Cooper said.

They said they were up all night reliving the moment, one they’ll never forget.

"You're just in the moment, and you're just feeling all the good feels and the happiness, and the joy, and we were crying tears of joy, and we forgot about cancer for those few hours. Nobody thought about it, that was put on hold," Cooper said. "In two years, I haven't seen her this happy, and I'm so thankful."

"It's unreal, for him to actually notice me and say my name in my microphone, I was in shock, I was just crying the whole night, I couldn't stop crying," Campbell said.

Team Kaylee plans to go to the Harry Styles concert again Wednesday night and try to throw a tote bag his way.