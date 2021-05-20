HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Silver Alert issued for New Braunfels woman

article

The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for Yoko Galloway, a woman NBPD says is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Galloway is described as:

Asian Pacific Islander

Female

88 years old

5’ 01"

135 lbs.

Gray Hair

Brown Eyes

mole on right cheek

NBPD says Galloway was last seen wearing a white shirt with black polka dots, and black slacks.

The senior citizen was last seen at 11:00 AM on 05/20/2021 at the 500 block of Melissa Lane, New Braunfels in a brown, 2005 Honda Odyssey with Disabled TX License Plate 9MJJM.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4560.