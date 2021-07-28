HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Austin police asking for help locating missing man

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Police say 70-year-old Hung Minh Nguyen was last seen at around 6 a.m. on July 27 at his home in the 11000 block of Sage Hollow Drive in Austin. Nguyen was reported missing the same day at 8 p.m.

Nguyen is believed to be driving his white 2002 Lexus RX3 SUV with the Texas license plate DJ9S384.

Police say there is concern for Nguyen's wellbeing due to his age and mental and medical conditions.

Nguyen is described as follows:

Asian male

5'4"

130 lbs

Medium length black and gray hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

