Hawks chosen to replace Rebels as new Hays High School mascot

Hays High School's mascot will officially be the Hawks beginning with the 2012-2022 school year after students voted it as their top choice. Current 9th through 11th graders who attend Hays High next year as well as middle school students in the Hays HS feeder pattern made the nominations and voted.

The top five choices that made the final selection besides Hawks were Raptors, Honey Badgers, Dragons, and Hornets. A total of 1,453 students voted and Hays CISD says the results were as follows (Officials say one student voted but did not provide an answer):

Hawks - 461 Raptors - 376 Dragons - 267 Honey Badgers - 191 Hornets - 157

Officials say school colors will remain red and blue. The district will now select a logo and determine new branding which will include new student uniforms and new signage around the Hays High building.

The costs for the change has been estimated to be as high as $800,000. The bulk of the expenses, officials say, involve band and athletic uniforms which are replaced regularly on staggered schedules to spread out costs over multiple budget years. Other larger, one-time expenses will include replacing the school’s gym floor logos, equipment vehicles, and the front entrance marquee. The funding will come from the district’s operating budget or fund balance.

In July 2020, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees decided to retire the Rebel mascot after many students and community members voiced a need for change because they said the mascot was a nod to the Confederacy.

In 2000, Hays CISD eliminated the use of the Confederate flag as the official school symbol. In 2012 the display of the flag was banned in all its entirety both in school and personally. In 2015, following the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, "Dixie" was also removed as Hays High School's fight song.

A timeline for the implementation of the mascot change can be found here.