Hays CISD assistant principal charged with DWI, evading arrest

A Hays CISD assistant principal is charged with DWI and evading arrest after an incident earlier this month in Buda.

Julie Rosales works at Lehman High School in Kyle.

She was arrested shortly after midnight on April 7 after a 911 caller reported a vehicle blocking the intersection at Hillside Terrace and I-35.

When deputies arrived, they tried to pull Rosales over, but they say she didn't stop.

Rosales was eventually arrested following a short pursuit and she was taken to the Hays County Jail.

She was released on $2,000 bond.