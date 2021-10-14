School districts delay start of school due to inclement weather

Several Central Texas school districts are delaying the start of school due to inclement weather.

Officials say the decision was made to delay due to heavy rainfall overnight.

The following is a list of districts that will have a later start today.

___

LOCKHART INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Lockhart ISD is on a two-hour delay for all district operations due to area road conditions caused by inclement weather.

Staff will report to work two hours later than your usual start time.

Classes will begin two hours later than the usual start time.

Students who ride the bus will be picked up two hours later than the usual pick-up time.

COMAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Comal ISD says it has decided to cancel all schools and departments today due to the rains flooded roads and washed debris into roadways.

HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hays CISD says all campuses will begin two hours from their normal start times.

All buses will arrive two hours from their normal arrival times and all morning activities are canceled.

WIMBERLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wimberley ISD says schools will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to flood conditions.

Bus routes are planned to begin at 8 a.m.

SEGUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Seguin ISD has closed school for the day due to road conditions.

LULING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Luling ISD is operating on a two-hour delay.

Buses will run two hours later than normal scheduled pick-up time.

LA GRANGE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

La Grange ISD will have a two-hour delayed start due to heavy rains.

All schedules will be on a two hour delay including buses.

___

