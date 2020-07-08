Hays CISD employee placed on administrative leave after allegations were posted on social media

A Hays CISD employee has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday after allegations concerning him were posted on social media.

The district says it has launched an investigation into the allegations against the employee but did not specify as to the nature of the allegations in its statement.

The district says it has also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and will be cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

"Hays CISD regards student safety among the most important of its missions. All employees, regardless of position in the district, are subject to the same expectation of the highest standards of professionalism," the district said in a statement. "The district has strict procedures and policy in place to ensure that allegations, such as those made in this matter, are thoroughly investigated and reported to the proper authorities; and that employees are held to account."

The district is also encouraging any student past or present with any information pertinent to this case to report it to their local law enforcement agency.

