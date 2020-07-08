Hays CISD employee terminated after allegations were posted on social media

A Hays CISD employee has been terminated on Thursday after allegations concerning him were posted on social media.

"Hays CISD terminated the employment of Communication Specialist David Bowe on July 9, 2020, for engaging in conduct that falls short of district expectations and communication that demonstrates a lack of professional judgment," the district said in a press release.

Hays CISD says that David Bowe is the district's communication specialist in Central Office. Bowe took on the role in January 2017 after having been a teacher at Hays High School beginning in August 1998.

Officials say Bowe has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the allegations made which were not specified in the news release.

The district says it has also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and will be cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

"Hays CISD regards student safety among the most important of its missions. All employees, regardless of position in the district, are subject to the same expectation of the highest standards of professionalism," the district said in a statement. "The district has strict procedures and policy in place to ensure that allegations, such as those made in this matter, are thoroughly investigated and reported to the proper authorities; and that employees are held to account."

The district is also encouraging any student past or present with any information pertinent to this case to report it to their local law enforcement agency.

