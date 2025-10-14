Hays County ends all contracts with Flock Safety

The Brief Hays County Commissioner's Court votes to end all Flock Safety contracts The sheriff's office had been using 6 cameras and was looking to purchase more; an issue with paperwork prompted a new vote by commissioners Hays County residents have voiced privacy concerns about the cameras



The Hays County Commissioners Court has voted to end all contracts with Flock Safety.

What they're saying:

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra shared this statement on the vote, saying:

"I’m proud to have led the effort for greater accountability in how surveillance is used in Hays County. In times like these, we must be vigilant about who has access to information about the people in our community. I support public safety technology however, never at the expense of privacy, transparency, or public trust.

I’ll take support from fellow officials, even at the eleventh hour what matters most is standing up for our community.

We’ll continue working toward solutions that protect both safety and civil liberties."

Becerra had put the action item to terminate the contracts on the Oct. 14 Commissioners Court agenda.

The backstory:

Ending the program is a move Hays County Commissioners have been considering for a while.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office had been using six license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety and was intending to purchase four more.

In February, the Commissioners Court approved the purchase using grant money. However, the order form was incomplete as it was missing a signature, so it went back to Commissioners Court to rubber stamp it again.

Commissioners have been delaying the vote for months as Hays County residents voiced privacy concerns about the cameras.