Onion Creek Fire: Crews respond to wildfire in Hays County

The Brief Multiple fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Hays County The Onion Creek Fire started March 4



Multiple fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Hays County.

According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Services, as of Tuesday, March 4, around 9:30 p.m., the fire has burned about 80 acres and is 15 percent contained.

Forward progression of the fire has been slowed.

Photo courtesy: Buda Fire Department

What we know:

According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Services, the fire is north of Indian Hills Trail, east of Teal Lane, west of Story Drive, and north of Onion Creek (north of 150, south of 967, west of 2770).

It is confined within the Onion Creek area.

No structures were harmed, and all evacuations were lifted.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said another fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Engelke Road. Evacuations from this fire have been lifted.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates