Hays County holds open house to discuss Proposition A

The brief Hays County officials held an open house to discuss Proposition A. Prop. A is on the November ballot County officials said the $440M project, if passed by voters, is to improve road conditions and mobility.



Hays County officials held an open house to inform residents of a bond election that is on the November ballot.

The county is seeking voter approval for Proposition A, a nearly half a million-dollar project to improve road conditions and mobility.

"I came out here today just to get a better picture of what this half a billion-dollar project consists of," says Hays County resident Gordon Love.

Maps and a video presentation were a part of a layout showcasing Proposition A. It is expected to cost nearly $440 million in bond funding.

"I had read some articles before, and they indicated that there were only seven or eight separate projects, and I get here and there is like fifty of them," said Love.

Hays County is seeking voter approval for nearly 32 projects split into mobility, safety, and regional connectivity.

"Connectivity projects are roadways that will connect Kyle to other parts of the county or Buda from one side of town to the other, so you can avoid I-35. The mobility projects are projects that are needed for safety and mobility. There are roadways that need expansion," says Hays County Assistant Director of Transportation Marti Reich.

"I think putting four-lane highways all over the county is maybe over kill," says Love.

According to the county, in 2021, residents reported they spent too much time in traffic, and it is difficult to travel within the county. In response, the county created Proposition A. Some residents are on board while others are not.

"I think it was developed without a lot of public input and discussion, which I think it should have been. They haven't told us yet how it is going to affect our tax rates over the next 20 or 30 years," says Love.

"Hays County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, so there is a lot of new development that is happening. There are a lot of cars, and so we need to find ways to make it safer for people to get to point A to point B," says Reich.

The county says the projects are aimed at ensuring the infrastructure keeps pace with the rapid population growth.

"I'm here to look at it and I will talk to my friends about it, and we will cast our vote," says Love.

The next open house will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Dripping Springs Ranch Event Center, from 5-7 p.m.