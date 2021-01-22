Hays County opens COVID-19 vaccination sign up portal

The Hays County Local Health Department says that its COVID-19 vaccination sign up portal is now live.

HCLHD warns residents that due to a very limited supply, time slots will fill up quickly. Residents can get more information here and sign up for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

HCLHD says that it will also have a small group to provide phone assistance for those without internet access. The department is asking residents to allow those who "truly need to make an appointment by phone use that system." To make an appointment, residents can call 512-938-1650.

HCLHD says when the appointments for this batch of doses are filled, the portal will close and then reopen when the next batch of doses is received.

Appointments can be canceled up to 48 hours prior via a confirmation email. Appointments for second dosages will be scheduled at the time of the first appointment.

Residents with appointments should also do the following:

Print and complete the consent form on the website and bring it to the vaccination appointment

Arrive five minutes early from the time of the appointment

Plan for waiting 15 minutes after vaccination for observation

Wear appropriate clothing as the vaccine is administered on the shoulder

Masks must be worn at all times while inside the remote clinic

Anticipate traffic and plan ahead

