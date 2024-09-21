Expand / Collapse search

Scammers pretending to be Hays County lieutenant: sheriff

By
Published  September 21, 2024 8:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scammer claiming to be one of their lieutenants.

HCSO says that scammers are using the phone number 512-877-1299. Callers will be led through the Hays County automated phone system, but will be connected with someone claiming to be a Lt. Todd Ryan.

The scammer will then tell the caller they have a warrant and ask for payment to clear it up over the phone.

HCSO advises that if you receive a call from this number, you:

  • Do not answer
  • Do not call back
  • Do not provide any personal information