Scammers pretending to be Hays County lieutenant: sheriff

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's Office warning about phone scammer Scammer claims to be one of their lieutenants Scammer claims victim has a warrant and asks for payment to clear it up over the phone



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scammer claiming to be one of their lieutenants.

HCSO says that scammers are using the phone number 512-877-1299. Callers will be led through the Hays County automated phone system, but will be connected with someone claiming to be a Lt. Todd Ryan.

The scammer will then tell the caller they have a warrant and ask for payment to clear it up over the phone.

HCSO advises that if you receive a call from this number, you:

Do not answer

Do not call back

Do not provide any personal information