Scammers pretending to be Hays County lieutenant: sheriff
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scammer claiming to be one of their lieutenants.
HCSO says that scammers are using the phone number 512-877-1299. Callers will be led through the Hays County automated phone system, but will be connected with someone claiming to be a Lt. Todd Ryan.
The scammer will then tell the caller they have a warrant and ask for payment to clear it up over the phone.
HCSO advises that if you receive a call from this number, you:
- Do not answer
- Do not call back
- Do not provide any personal information