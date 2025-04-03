Memorial for man found in car after I-35 crash; homicide investigation continues

The Brief Memorial held for Edward Espino Espino was found in a car with gunshot wounds after a crash on I-35 Police believe Espino's death was result of road rage



People drove hours to attend the memorial service two weeks after the death of Edward Espino.

The backstory:

On Sunday, March 16, the Austin Police Department got reports of a stalled Mitsubishi Mirage in the left lane of I-35 northbound near Braker Lane.

A Ford Bronco crashed into the Mirage at around 3:30 that morning.

Officers found the driver of the mirage, 47-year-old Edward Espino, inside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Bronco is not a person of interest and cooperated with investigators.

Police believe his death was a result of road rage.

What they're saying:

The person responsible still has not been caught, and his loved ones want justice.

"How did life become something that is so easily taken for granted? You know, he was someone's brother. He was someone's son," said Edward's sister, Jessica Munoz.

Edward's family is heartbroken.

"I was in shock, and I couldn't; I didn't know how to react," said Edward's father, Edward Espino. "So I just put my hand, both hands over my head and I said, oh my god, oh my god."

"He's a victim, he's the victim of a crime and a very senseless and brutal crime," said his sister Laurie Caballero.

"It's not gonna bring our brother back, but it's gonna bring comfort knowing that that person will not be able to do to another family what they've done to us," said Caballero.

Dig deeper:

Edward Espino is described as someone who spread kindness and positivity and took center stage in every aspect of life.

"Eddie loved this city," said his roommate, Steven Slyter. "He was a part of our community and it's our time to support him."

In a previous story with FOX 7 Austin, friends and family talked about Edward's life.

Edward's sister Jessica Munoz, said about Edward, "From him being so small, he was a showstopper."

Edward grew up in Corpus Christi and lived in many different places in his life. He served in the military and lived in New York for some time. He moved to Austin about a year ago.

"Out of all the places that he moved, he said that he had finally found his home here. That's what makes it hard because he was happy," Munoz said.

Munoz says her brother was a big part of the LGBTQ community.

"He was in a choir here in Austin. He really enjoyed being in it and singing. He loved doing karaoke. He was a performer," she said.

Espino also did comedy and theater. His friends describe his love of life.

"He is absolutely one of the most amazing people you'll ever meet. He had a brightness about him that he could just become instantly your friend," his friend Cynde Wymore said.

"When Eddie would enter a room, everybody would just kind of gravitate towards him," his friend Celeste Torres said. "He made you feel like you were important. He made you feel like you were special. But really, he was special."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The family set up a GoFundMe. You can get information below or by clicking here.

The Source: Information from reporting by Katie Pratt, interviews with Jessica Munoz, Edward Espino, Laurie Caballero and previous reporting.





