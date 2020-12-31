Hays County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected of mail theft

The Hays County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of mail theft. 52-year-old James Reist was arrested on December 12.

Officials say that deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call in the 300 block of Hawthorne Loop in Driftwood after a caller said that a pickup with a camper, or an SUV, had been seen checking mailboxes. Deputies arrived, located a Ford Expedition, and conducted a traffic stop where they spoke to the driver, identified as Reist.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

During the traffic stop and investigation, officials say deputies observed numerous pieces of mail with varying addresses in the back seat of the vehicle.

Reist was found to have a warrant for a parole violation and was taken into custody. He's been charged with mail theft, a third-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The case is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact Detective Brian Carpenter at brian.carpenter@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at (512) 393-7896.

Advertisement

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.