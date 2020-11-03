Hays County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Kyle

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person who was shot at a convenience store in Kyle.

Deputies responded to the area of the Poco Loco convenience store at 798 High Road in Kyle on November 2 at around 9:39 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense. In the early stages of the investigation, it was learned that a juvenile male involved in the case was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

No further details are being released at this time.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff's Office App.