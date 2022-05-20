Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old likely to be in South Austin

Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Ty’teanna Franklin.

Franklin left her Buda residence on May 14 and has not returned home yet, say police. She is believed to be in the South Austin area.

Franklin is described as:

5'5"

Weighs approximately 140 lbs

Tattoo on left side rib cage

Nose piercing

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a spaghetti strap shirt of an unknown color.

