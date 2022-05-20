Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old likely to be in South Austin
BUDA, Texas - Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Ty’teanna Franklin.
Franklin left her Buda residence on May 14 and has not returned home yet, say police. She is believed to be in the South Austin area.
Franklin is described as:
- 5'5"
- Weighs approximately 140 lbs
- Tattoo on left side rib cage
- Nose piercing
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a spaghetti strap shirt of an unknown color.
If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of Franklin's whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.