Rabies outbreak confirmed in Hays County wildlife; most cases involve foxes

An outbreak of rabies has been confirmed in wildlife in Hays County and surrounding areas.



An outbreak of rabies has been confirmed in wildlife in Hays County and surrounding areas.

What we know:

Hays County issued a public health notice on Jan. 10 saying that the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed the outbreak.

Most of the cases involved foxes, which are common carriers of the virus in Texas.

In late December, a fox found dead tested positive in the Woodcreek area, which prompted a search for a dog that had reportedly been seen near its body.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to vaccinate their pets and livestock as well as avoid contact with wild animals, especially those acting strange or aggressive.

Suspicious wildlife behavior can be reported to:

Hays County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division - 512-393-7896

City of San Marcos Animal Services - 512-805-2650

City of Kyle Animal Control - 512-268-3232

City of Buda Animal Control - 512-312-0084

Be sure to include the exact location of the animal and the time you saw it, if it came in contact with any people or pets and any unusual behavior.

If you or someone you know is exposed or bitten, you should contact the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5520 immediately.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system.

Rabies can be spread by the bite of an animal sick with rabies or through the saliva of a rabid animal entering a fresh scratch or similar skin injury.

In Texas, rabies is most commonly found in skunks, bats, coyotes, raccoons, and foxes, says HCHD.

After exposure, the virus has to travel to the brain before it can cause symptoms, meaning it could take weeks or months for symptoms to appear, says the CDC.

Symptoms of rabies

The CDC says the first symptoms may last several days, including:

Prodrome including weakness, discomfort, fever, or headache

Discomfort, prickling, or an itching sensation at the site of the bite

Severe cases can cause brain dysfunction within two weeks of those symptoms. Signs include one or more of the following:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Confusion

Agitation

Delirium

Hallucinations

Hydrophobia (fear of water)

Hypersalivation

Seizures

Free rabies vaccination clinics

What's next:

There are two scheduled vaccination clinics for the public:

Saturday, Jan. 17

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: PALS Clinic on Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos

Note: Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. No appointment is necessary

Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Apollo Vet Clinic in Wimberley

Note: Owners are advised to call ahead so the clinic can prepare for your visit. No formal appointment is required.