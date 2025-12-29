Rabid fox found in Hays County; authorities looking for dog seen near it

The Brief Body of rabid fox found in Woodcreek area Authorities are looking for black small-to-medium sized dog seen near it



The body of a rabid fox was found in Hays County last week.

Authorities are also looking for a dog reportedly seen near the fox.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says one of its animal control officers responded to the area of 12 Palmer Lane, off Champions Circle and Woodcreek Drive, on Dec. 22 to collect a dead fox.

The fox was sent to be tested and results show it was positive for rabies.

HCSO says a black small to medium-sized mixed-breed dog was reportedly seen near the fox's body.

What you can do:

HCSO is urging anyone who may own or know someone who owns a dog matching that description and that lives in the area to contact the non-emergency line at 512-393-7896.

HCSO is also reminding residents to make sure their pets' rabies vaccinations are up-to-date and current.