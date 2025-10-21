Hays County changes some voting locations to meet ADA accessibility standards

The Brief Hays County announces changes to voting locations Some locations have changed or closed The county says the changes are so the locations meet ADA accessibility standards



Hays County has relocated two voting locations and closed another to meet ADA accessibility standards.

What we know:

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved the changes last week.

The changes include:

Relocating the Sunfield Station voting location to the Holiday Inn Express next door

Relocating the Dripping Springs Learning Center voting location to the Patriot's Hall Wellness Center

Closing the Driftwood Community Center voting location

Hays County elections administrator Jennifer Doinoff says many issues cited in the decision include the slopes of the parking lots exceeding maximum requirements and compliance issues with the pathways from the public right-of-way that couldn't be fixed before early voting began on Oct. 20.

What they're saying:

"It’s important to comply with ADA standards to ensure that voters with disabilities have every opportunity to vote in-person independently, like all other voters," Doinoff said. "Hays County Elections is dedicated to finding locations that are fully and equally accessible for all voters. Our team will work with the affected locations to make permanent remedies, so that we can use them for future elections."

Hays County elections FAQ

When can I cast my vote?

Early voting began on October 20 and runs through October 31.

Voters can cast their ballots at the following early voting times:

Oct. 20-24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30-31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Where can I vote in Hays County?

Early voting locations include:

San Marcos

Broadway Polling Location — 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Elections Office — 120 Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center at Texas State — 301 Student Center Drive

Buda

Buda City Hall's multipurpose room — 405 East Loop Street, Bldg 100

Holiday Inn Express — 15295 I-35

Kyle

HCISD Academic Support Center — 21003 I-35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center Street

HCISD Transportation's main office — 2385 High Road in Uhland

Hays County Transportation Department's Yarrington office — 2171 Yarrington Road

Wimberley

Texan Academy at Scudder — 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center's Blanco Room — 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs's Veterans Hall — 231 Patriots Hall Boulevard

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs's Wellness Center — 231 Patriots Hall Boulevard

For the full list of Election Day locations, click here or view the PDF below.

What's on the ballot in Hays County?

In addition to the 17 state constitutional amendments, many Hays County cities also have propositions, mayoral and council elections on the ballot.

Two school districts, Hays CISD and Blanco ISD, have tax rate elections.

Some voters in Hays County can also vote on the City of Austin's Prop Q, which would increase property taxes in the city by five cents per $100 of taxable property value.

View the combined sample ballot here or below.