How to check voting wait times in Hays County

Today is Election Day. The polls in Hays County are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Hays County can vote at any voting location in Hays County.

To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.

Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

The FOX 7 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Hays County Voting Locations

Buda City Hall – Multipurpose Room 405 East Loop Street, Building 100

Buda Oaks: Assisted Living & Memory Care 1120 Cabelas Drive

Carpenter Hill Elementary School 4410 FM 967

Child Nutrition, HCISD Support Services 5750 Dacy Lane

Hays Hills Baptist Church 1401 North FM 1626

Southern Hills Church of Christ 3740 FM 967

Sunfield Station 2610 Main Street

Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Kunkel Room, historic school site) 300 North San Marcos Street

Belterra Centre 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin (also listed as 688 Trinity Hills Drive)

Driftwood Community Center 15112 FM 150, Driftwood

Dripping Springs Ranch Park 1042 Event Center Drive

Henly Station #3, North Hays County Fire Rescue 7520 Creek Road

Jovie Belterra 167 Hargraves Drive, Austin

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard

Precinct 4 Office, Hays County 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Austin Community College – Hays Campus 1200 Kohlers Crossing

HCISD Academic Support Center 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road Building A, Room #1220

Kimbro Building, Kyle Elementary School 500 Blanco Street

Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street

Kyle Public Library 550 Scott Street

Main Office, HCISD Transportation 2385 High Road, Uhland

Philomena, The: Assisted Living & Memory Care 350 Philomena Drive

Plum Creek North Amenity Center 350 Jack Ryan

Precinct 2 Office, Hays County 5458 FM 2770

Simon Middle School – Library 3839 East FM 150

Yarrington – Hays County Transportation Department 2171 Yarrington Road

Broadway Polling Location 401 Broadway Street #A

Brookdale San Marcos North 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos 211 Lee Street

Dunbar Center 801 West Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane

Hays County Elections Office

Main Early Voting Site 120 Stagecoach Trail

La Cima Amenity Center 301 A Central Park Loop

LBJ Student Center,

Texas State University 301 Student Center Drive

Promiseland Church 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority /

C.M. Allen Homes 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library 625 East Hopkins Street

Sinai Pentecostal Church 208 Laredo Street

South Hays Fire Department Station #12 8301 Ranch Road 12

Texan Academy at Scudder – Gym 400 Green Acres Drive

VFW Post #6441 401 Jacobs Well Road

Wimberley Community Center – Johnson Hall 14068 Ranch Road 12

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.