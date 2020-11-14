HCSO looking for woman who asked convenience store clerk to call 911

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say passed a note to a convenience store clerk asking her to call 911 for help.

HCSO says that just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a woman around 30 years old entered the Valero convenience store at 9435 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley and passed a note to the clerk asking her to call 911 for help.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say passed a note to a convenience store clerk asking her to call 911 for help.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The woman then immediately left the store and is believed to have left the scene in a white "box-looking" passenger vehicle. It is unknown at this time which direction the vehicle left.

The woman is described as approximately five-foot-tall, thin, with what appeared to be strawberry blonde or faded pink dyed hair. She has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a white blouse, white shorts, and a white hat.

Advertisement

RELATED: Suspicious vehicle call leads to multiple felony charges in Hays County

HCSO says that just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a woman entered a store in Wimberley and passed a note to the clerk asking her to call 911 for help. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HCSO says she may reside somewhere in the area as the store clerk recognized her as an occasional customer.

RELATED: Wimberley-area man arrested for burning his uncle's vehicles

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Chase Fuller at chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us or call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WIMBERLEY NEWS