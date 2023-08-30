Head-on crash kills driver in Elgin

A man has died after a head-on crash between a pickup truck and 18-wheeler in Elgin.

The wreck happened on Saturday, August 26 around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 600 block of U.S. 290 West.

Witnesses tell police that the pickup was headed eastbound when it crossed over the center lane and into the path of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Eric Hernandez, of Bastrop County, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler refused medical attention and is cooperating with investigators.

This is Elgin’s second traffic fatality of the year. Both deadly wrecks happened on Hwy 290 West.

Anyone with additional information on the wreck is asked to contact Detective Marco Solorio at 512-285-5757 or marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.