Health Alliance for Austin Musicians hosting virtual benefit

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is hosting a virtual benefit to raise support for local musicians according to an announcement Tuesday. Tuesday also kicks off the organization's online auction.

Cirrus Logic with underwriting sponsors C3 Presents, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Brown Distributing Company will be presenting the event.

Due to the current health crisis and Austin’s Stage 5 restrictions, HAAM said it made the tough decision to move forward, for the second year in a row, with a virtual event. Similar to last year, instead of in-person locations, HAAM Day will be streamed virtually.

This year’s goal is $1,000,000. HAAM says it has dramatically increased its fundraising efforts due to the loss of other signature events throughout the year caused by COVID-19.

"We are so excited with the virtual event we have been able to produce this year," said Reenie Collins, CEO of HAAM. "While we are extremely disappointed to not have any public-facing events, this year’s reach will be even broader especially through the generous TV partnerships we have formed. The unwavering support of our community and HAAM’s ability to pivot allowed us to put on a very successful virtual event in 2020, and we were able to raise a significant amount of funding for our musicians. Austin’s musicians are still in a dire state of need, and we hope to have another successful year. We continue to be amazed by our community’s support, and are grateful to be able to help so many musicians during these trying times."

HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 members access more than $90 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, and other services. Funds raised on HAAM Day will go toward providing these direct services to musicians.

"HAAM Day 2021 will be a critical element to the continued success of the HAAM and our mission of providing access to preventative healthcare for Austin’s working musicians," said Collins. "We are excited to put on an amazing show with a diverse and rich lineup - our goal is to have something for everyone, and to let viewers enjoy iconic favorites while also introducing viewers to emerging artists."

The organization says each dollar donated to HAAM is leveraged into $7 of direct services to musicians. This means a $100 donation provides $700 dollars of medical services.

"Musicians need our help now more than ever," said Heather Ladage, HAAM Board Chair and HAAM Day 2021 Co-Chair. "Musicians already live in a very fragile ecosystem, and now our musicians and creatives who make Austin ‘The Live Music Capital of The World’ are devastated with no real relief in sight. HAAM Day has an ambitious goal this year, so your donations are imperative to our continued success. We are doing everything we can to provide assistance to our musicians during these uncertain times. With money being tight, the last thing we want is for our members to have to choose between eating and accessing healthcare."

Highlighted musical appearances include performances by Britt Daniel & Sabrina Ellis, Jimmie Vaughan, Black Pumas, Asleep at the Wheel, Charley Crockett, Marcia Ball, Carolyn Wonderland & Shelley King, Bob Schneider, and many more.

Mayor Steve Adler will officially kick off HAAM Day by reading a proclamation from the City of Austin, officially declaring Sept. 14th, HAAM Day 2021. The day will also feature a livestream concert from the new Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park at 6 a.m. This event will be closed to the public but can be viewed on HAAM’s Facebook page.

