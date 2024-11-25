Austin doctor discusses effects on your heart from the holidays

It's almost Thanksgiving and Americans will be enjoying turkey, all the fixings and then some. In fact, the typical American eats about 3,000 calories during their Thanksgiving Day meal.

Dr. Aaron Grober, a cardiologist with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the effects on your heart from the holidays.

Rebecca Thomas: So, Dr. Grober, many people tend to gorge themselves on Thanksgiving in addition to feeling stuffed. How could this potentially affect your heart?

Dr. Aaron Grober: Well, so it is absolutely true that people can go a little bit overboard on Thanksgiving. And not only can that affect your stomach and your gut health, but it actually has some impact on your heart as well. Foods that are high in salt and fat can put a lot of pressure on the heart, and that can lead to some issues both in the short term and in the long term.

Rebecca Thomas: Do you see increases in heart attacks and things like that?

Dr. Aaron Grober: Absolutely. You know, that big salt load and heavy foods puts a lot of strain on the cardiovascular system. It can raise blood pressure. And we actually see quite a bit of heart attacks around the holidays, Thanksgiving in particular.

Rebecca Thomas: So what advice do you have for people when it comes to loading their plates on Thanksgiving?

Dr. Aaron Grober: Well, I would say, you know, take it easy. There's no rush. You know, you may want to choose some foods that are a little bit higher in fiber, like more veggies, leaner proteins, you know, rather than going for a second serving of mashed potatoes, maybe go for some Brussels sprouts instead. You know, keep things kind of reasonable for dessert. So I would say just, you know, pay attention to what you're eating and try to make some healthier choices if you can, but want to make sure you enjoy the holiday as well and, you know, understand that it's a gathering to enjoy and to be with your family and friends and enjoy the food you're cooking. But try to keep it moderate if you can.

Rebecca Thomas: Moderation, maybe don't drag it out for the whole week or the whole month. Absolutely. Okay. Sometimes alcohol also flows on Thanksgiving. What effect can that have on your heart?

Dr. Aaron Grober: Well, alcohol does tend to flow on Thanksgiving and other holidays. And it is important to, you know, like everything else, drink in moderation. You know, alcohol can actually lead to certain heart arrhythmias. And by that I mean things like palpitations, atrial fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia. All of these conditions are exacerbated by excessive alcohol use. So definitely don't want to go overboard. And by that, I mean, you know, keep things moderate. Maybe a drink or two with dinner is okay. But, you know, when we're approaching glass number 5 or 6 of wine, it might be time to kind of slow things down.

Rebecca Thomas: Throw in some water, mix it out. Okay. We can't forget about stress, which is not good for the heart. And sometimes family gatherings can have a big side of that. What are your recommendations when it comes to managing a potentially stressful situation around the dinner table, for example?

Dr. Aaron Grober: Yeah, that can be a stressful time. Lots of family members getting together and, you know, potentially butting heads. It's important to know that, you know, stress can stress not only your mind, but also your body and your heart in particular. So, you know, things are getting a little bit heated around the dinner table. Just remember to take a breath, maybe take a step out, go for a walk, you know, come back when things cool down a little bit and reengage in a kind of more sedate and moderate way.

Rebecca Thomas: All right. Dr. Aaron Grober with St. David's South Austin Medical Center. Thank you so much for sharing your time and your expertise with us tonight.