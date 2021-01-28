HEAT Bootcamp distributes care packages for frontline caregivers

article

Some Austin-area frontline healthcare workers got a nice surprise Thursday, courtesy of HEAT Bootcamp.

The Austin-based physical fitness program distributed gift bags to care teams at Dell Children’s Medical Center, Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin, and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

According to Ascension Seton, the HEAT Bootcamp community donated funds to purchase self-care products, decorated bags, and assembled gift bags for palliative care teams at all three sites, as a way of showing gratitude to caregivers who continue to be on the frontlines of a global pandemic.

HEAT Bootcamp distributed gift bags to care teams at Dell Children’s Medical Center, Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin, and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. (Ascension Seton)

HEAT Bootcamp has also offered a stretch session for Ascension Seton palliative care teams this week.

