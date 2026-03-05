Heated political races in Texas morphs into spiritual warfare

The fight in the Texas senate race has morphed somewhat into a fight to gain political holy ground.

On Thursday, President Trump met with a group of preachers for an Oval Office prayer meeting. It included some Texas republicans who had been part of an online response to the Democratic nomination of James Talarico.

Past social media statements from Talarico are being reposted. A big focus is on how he has applied his religious beliefs to his public policy positions on hot issues like abortion and gender identity.

On the campaign trail, Talarico has played up his faith and has used it to attract like-minded voters. Republicans are also using religion. Most recently in campaign ads raising fears about the rise of radical Islam.

This new focus on faith is part of the ongoing fallout from the anti-Israel protests on college campuses that started two years ago after the October 7 attack on Israel.

Local perspective:

A recent conference on antisemitism was held in Austin in an attempt to address these turbulent political waters. Organizers with the Academic Engagement Network brought in university professors and students from across Texas who were caught up in the controversy.

"We're not trying to punish or censor constitutionally protected speech or protest on campus. That is not what our organization is about," said Miriam Elman of the Academic Engagement Network (AEN).

According to AEN, anti-Semitic incidents in Texas have surged by nearly 500% in the past five years.

"What's really important is that wherever you land on the political spectrum, whether you're on the left, whether you're on the right, whether you identify as an independent, a centrist, when you see it on your side, in your political space, you call it forcefully and unequivocally. You don't tolerate it just because it's coming from an ally who may support you on other issues. If they're bringing in anti-Semitism or frankly any kind of hate, it's not going to be tolerated," said Elman.

What's next:

A new statewide coalition of university professors is being organized by AEN. The goal is to respond faster when cases of antisemitism arise on campuses, and to provide a broader network of support.