Heavy rain prompts road closures in Austin, Central Texas

Heavy rain overnight prompted several road closures.

As of 10 a.m., there are 5 road closures in Central Texas including:

Low water crossing at the intersection of Cameron and Rundberg

Little Arkansas Rd (CR 174) at Blanco River in Hays County

CR 123 at Brushy Creek in Round Rock

Low water crossing at 12275 Cameron Road near Hwy 183

CR 323 at Middle Yegua Creek in Lee County

For the most recent road closure information, visit atxfloods.com.

MORE: Austin weather: Flood watch continues for Central Texas

Austin Emergency Management is reminding drivers that sometimes it’s hard to tell if there’s water on the road.

If you encounter high water, don’t attempt to drive through it.

If you must drive, stay away from creeks, trails, culverts, ponds, and other drainage infrastructure.

MORE: 4 overnight fires caused by lightning, AFD says

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is also reminding you to check your flight status before you head to the airport and drive safely once your flight is confirmed.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ All park trails with low water crossings are closed in Pflugerville. (City of Pflugerville)

The City of Pflugerville says all park trails with low water crossings are closed due to flooding.

Please stay safe and do not go around any barriers.