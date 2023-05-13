Heavy rain prompts road closures in Austin, Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Heavy rain overnight prompted several road closures.
As of 10 a.m., there are 5 road closures in Central Texas including:
- Low water crossing at the intersection of Cameron and Rundberg
- Little Arkansas Rd (CR 174) at Blanco River in Hays County
- CR 123 at Brushy Creek in Round Rock
- Low water crossing at 12275 Cameron Road near Hwy 183
- CR 323 at Middle Yegua Creek in Lee County
For the most recent road closure information, visit atxfloods.com.
Austin Emergency Management is reminding drivers that sometimes it’s hard to tell if there’s water on the road.
If you encounter high water, don’t attempt to drive through it.
If you must drive, stay away from creeks, trails, culverts, ponds, and other drainage infrastructure.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is also reminding you to check your flight status before you head to the airport and drive safely once your flight is confirmed.
All park trails with low water crossings are closed in Pflugerville. (City of Pflugerville)
The City of Pflugerville says all park trails with low water crossings are closed due to flooding.
Please stay safe and do not go around any barriers.