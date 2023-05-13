Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Flood watch continues for Central Texas, several roads closed

AUSTIN, Texas - There is a risk of flooding every day over the next few days. Make sure you are staying weather aware. 

Our biggest concern is street flooding.

MORE: Heavy rain prompts road closures in Austin, Central Texas

Do not drive into flooded roadways. Remember, turn around, and don't drown.

Temperatures warm up to near 80 today.

You can expect a copy-and-paste with slightly less rainfall on Mother's Day. 

Rain and storm chances continue to be high moving into Monday. 

