4 overnight fires caused by lightning, AFD says

Crews have responded to at least 4 structure fires caused by lightning.

The Austin Fire Department says they all happened between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are still on scene of one of the fires in the 9700 block of Rainlilly Lane monitoring for hot spots.

Firefighters say the lightning caused an extensive issue with electrical systems in the home and a fire between floors.

Two adults were displaced in that fire.

MORE RAIN COVERAGE: