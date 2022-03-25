Helicopter crashes, burst into flames in Rowlett

The pilot of a helicopter did not survive a fiery crash in Rowlett Friday morning.

The crash happened just before noon in a field the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, that’s about two miles west of the President George Bush Turnpike.

The aircraft burst into flames after impact. Firefighter were able to quickly put it out.

Rowlett police confirmed the pilot died in the accident.

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

