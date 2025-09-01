Helicopter goes down in Hays County

The Brief Helicopter crash in Hays County Reports of some injuries, but no fatalities FAA is investigating alongside DPS



A helicopter crashed in Hays County Sunday night, authorities confirm.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirms there has been a helicopter crash near Round Mountain, inside Hays County.

There are reports of some injuries, but no fatalities. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra later confirmed no fatalities.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter was identified as a Sikorsky S-76 with three people on board. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 31.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra)

What's next:

The Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the FAA, will be handling this incident.

What you can do:

Officials are asking the public not to attempt to visit the site of the crash as it happened on private property and investigators need full access.