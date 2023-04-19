Hernandez Middle School lockdown lifted; no 'suspicious person' found
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Hernandez Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precaution after Round Rock police got a report of a suspicious person with a weapon near the campus.
Police searched the area, and officers went inside the school to ensure the campus was clear.
But investigators say they found no evidence to support the suspicious person report.
The lockdown has now been lifted and classes have resumed as scheduled.