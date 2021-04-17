Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 116

Hester Ford, the country’s oldest living citizen, died Saturday at the age of 116, according to the family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Hester McCardell Ford today," the family posted on Facebook. "She was a pillar and stalwart to our family and provided much needed love, support and understanding to us all."

Hester McCardell Ford was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, on August 15, 1904. She grew up on a farm planting and picking cotton, plowing the field and cutting wood.

Ford married her husband, John, at 15 years old and the couple moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1953. Her husband died in 1963 after 45 years of marriage.

Ford was the matriarch of a huge family that consisted of 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and 120 great-great-grandchildren.

She lived in the same home in the Dalebrook neighborhood of Charlotte for 59 years.

In 2019, the Gerontology Research Group declared her the oldest living American.

Last year, Mecklenburg County declared Sept. 1, 2020, as "Mother Hester McCardell Ford Day," honoring her with a proclamation.

County officials said she spent her life helping others such as taking care of sick neighbors, feeding the hungry and opening her doors to anyone who was in need.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

