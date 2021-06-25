High temperatures, partly cloudy skies expected for this weekend

More partly cloudy skies and high temperatures as summer temperatures continue for Central Texas. The addition of gusty winds will provide some relief but will also work to replenish the tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

A tightening pressure gradient associated with a weak low-pressure system that has developed in west Texas will drive the stronger winds through the weekend. The west Texas low will slowly ride northeast along a cold front gradually moving south through Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle enhancing thunderstorm potential for that area.

The weekend looks to be seasonably hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-90s, partly cloudy skies, and heat index pushing well above 100° both days. Winds will be gusty from the south Saturday. Sunday the winds settle down but the humidity will be higher as the previously mentioned cold front approaches.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Next week the front washes out in Central Texas. That will bring more clouds and increased thunderstorm chances each day. Temperatures will benefit from increased cloud cover and highs are expected to be below average for much of next week.

Severe weather continues to look unlikely, though a few showers and thunderstorms could bring the threat of strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

