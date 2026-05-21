H-E-B announces Austin store closure due to lease ending

The Brief H-E-B says one of its Austin stores is closing The Spicwood Springs store located at 12860 Research Blvd will close on July 31 The grocery chain says the store's lease term is ending



H-E-B has announced that one of its stores in Austin will be closing.

The grocery chain's Spicewood Springs store, located at 12860 Research Boulevard, is closing due to its lease term ending.

H-E-B says the decision was made as part of the company's "ongoing evaluation of its store network and long-term growth strategy, including investments in nearby locations designed to better serve customers across the market."

What they're saying:

"While decisions like this are never easy, we are grateful to the customers, Partners, and community who have supported this store over the years," said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Senior Vice President, Central Texas.

"As this lease comes to an end, we remain committed to serving this area and have invested in more updated stores nearby to further enhance the shopping experience and provide the products, conveniences, and services our customers deserve," Harm added.

The backstory:

H-E-B says the Spicewood Springs store was built in the early 1980s and is a smaller and outdated facility.

What's next:

The Spicewood Springs location will close on July 31.

H-E-B says it has invested in five surrounding stores in recent years to better serve customers and they can continue shopping at:

North Hills H-E-B - 10710 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Parmer and McNeil H-E-B - 6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78727

Lakeline H-E-B plus! - 14028 North US 183, Austin, TX 78717

Anderson Mill H-E-B plus! - 11521 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78726-1168

Parmer and Mopac H-E-B - 12407 N. Mopac Expwy, Austin, TX 78758

H-E-B says it will offer free curbside and delivery for the month of August to residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

The company says it is also working closely with employees during the transition process and that the employees will be offered positions at other locations.