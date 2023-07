If you take I-35 through Round Rock in the overnight hours on July 9 and July 10 you should prepared for some closures on the highway.

Northbound and southbound I-35 between US-79 and SH-45 will be reduced to one lane tonight (7/9) and tomorrow night (7/10).

The closures run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Multiple entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.