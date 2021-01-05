Hiker injured in shooting near Lockhart

A hiker was injured in a shooting near Lockhart, says the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, Jan 3, deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road in the Lockhart area for a report of a man who had been shot. Deputies found a man on the property who had suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, according to CCSO.

The man, who had been on a hike on private property when the shooting happened, was taken to Seton-Hays for treatment and later released, says CCSO.

An investigation determined the shooting was a case of deadly conduct and that the shots came from a neighboring property. CCSO says that subjects on that property did not have the proper backstop and were not shooting in a safe direction.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators say there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6747.

