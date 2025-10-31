APD looking for vehicle that struck bike carrying man, 2 children, then drove off
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that struck a man and two children on a bike in South Austin.
What we know:
Austin police say the crash happened at the intersection of W Slaughter Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Oct. 29 at around 8:30 a.m.
The suspect vehicle ran the red light and struck a bicycle ridden by an adult male, a 4-year-old, and a 3-year-old. The vehicle then continued to travel west on W Slaughter Lane after the crash.
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Possibly an SUV or hatchback
- Possibly a Mazda 5
- Four doors
- Light in color
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department