APD looking for vehicle that struck bike carrying man, 2 children, then drove off

By
Published  October 31, 2025 5:57pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
APD looking for hit-and-run suspect

The suspect vehicle ran the red light and struck a bicyclist ridden by an adult male, a 4-year-old juvenile, and a 3-year-old juvenile, says APD.

The Brief

    • APD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in South Austin
    • Vehicle struck a bicycle ridden by a man and two young children
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that struck a man and two children on a bike in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police say the crash happened at the intersection of W Slaughter Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Oct. 29 at around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle ran the red light and struck a bicycle ridden by an adult male, a 4-year-old, and a 3-year-old. The vehicle then continued to travel west on W Slaughter Lane after the crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

  • Possibly an SUV or hatchback
  • Possibly a Mazda 5
  • Four doors
  • Light in color

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySouth Austin