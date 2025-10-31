APD looking for vehicle that struck bike carrying man, 2 children, then drove off

The Brief APD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in South Austin Vehicle struck a bicycle ridden by a man and two young children Anyone with information is asked to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers



Austin police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that struck a man and two children on a bike in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police say the crash happened at the intersection of W Slaughter Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Oct. 29 at around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle ran the red light and struck a bicycle ridden by an adult male, a 4-year-old, and a 3-year-old. The vehicle then continued to travel west on W Slaughter Lane after the crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Possibly an SUV or hatchback

Possibly a Mazda 5

Four doors

Light in color

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.