Flights operation at Hobby Airport were scaled back after officials announced a power outage to its control tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working to restore power but no timeline has been given on when it will be restored.

The power outage was caused by a generator fire, according to airport officials.

Passengers are urged to check the status of their flights before going to the airport. Hobby officials say passengers should expect delays.

The average flight delay time is 78 minutes.

We will continue to monitor the power outage and will update you as information becomes available.