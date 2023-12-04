Holiday display helps brighten lives of sick children in Central Texas

A family in Southwest Austin is continuing a holiday tradition - lighting up their yard to help brighten the lives of sick children in Central Texas.

Now in its ninth year, the Maywald Christmas Light Display is bigger and better than ever - dazzling all who visit the property on Twilight Vista.

"It's beautiful," said Monica LeRoy who was stopped by the display with her daughter. "It puts you in the Christmas spirit."

Three-and-a-half acres are aglow with more than 350,000 lights and Christmas decorations, many of them built by Jordan Maywald - like giant gift boxes, which are new for 2023.

"So, it's all DIY stuff," said Maywald. "You won't really see it anywhere else. Of course, we have a 17-foot tall fiberglass Santa Claus right at the entrance and everyone loves to get a picture with that. I don't know of another one in Austin - so, it's a staple of our display."

But, this annual winter wonderland is about more than spreading holiday cheer. The Maywalds collect donations that benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.

"In the past eight years, we've actually raised over $250,000 and granted 36 wishes," Maywald said. "I mean the first year we started, we raised $250 and ever since then, like last year, we raised over $65,000. So, it grows and grows each year, and it's so cool to see these kids go on their dream trip or vacation."

Folks who take the holiday stroll can donate to Make-A-Wish at the entrance. They accept cash or card.

And, you can now visit a new gift shop - where the Maywalds sell hot chocolate, mugs, shirts and ornaments - which will help fund their future fundraising light displays.

"This is like an old-fashioned Christmas," said Maywald. "And, you will feel the spirit of Christmas out here. And, Christmas is all about giving. That's what this display is all about - so, come on out."

The "Maywald Christmas Light Display" is open every night from 6:00 to 10:00 - until December 30th.

Santa will make two more visits - on Dec. 9th and 16th.

The location is 10505 Twilight Vista, Austin, TX 78736 and there's onsite parking.